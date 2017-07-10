Best Nikon camera deals

Looking for a new Nikon camera? Have a look at some Nikon camera bargains we’ve found currently available.

Shopping for a new camera model can be a headache, and picking the right one often comes down to which you can get for the best price. Luckily, right now there’s some great deals that you can enjoy with Nikon DSLRs and other cameras, saving you cash to put towards accessories, a trip away with your new camera, or something else entirely.

Here are some of our favourite deals currently on the market.

Nikon D3400

This fantastic entry-level model is part of Nikon’s summer cash back offer, meaning you can enjoy £45 cashback, so long as you buy it from an approved retailer. That means you can pick one up, along with an 18-55mm kit lens, for under £390 in some places – that’s around £100 off its original RRP.

The D3400 features a 24.2 megapixel DX (APS-C) format sensor, 5fps shooting, Full HD video recording and Snapbridge (Bluetooth) connectivity. It’s ideal for beginners looking for their first DSLR, and it has an excellent guide mode to help you learn.

Buy Nikon D3400 from John Lewis for £449 (apply for £45 cash back afterwards). Includes a kit lens and comes with a free 2-year guarantee.

Buy Nikon D3400 from Currys for £429 (claim £45 cash back afterwards). Includes a kit lens.

Nikon D5600

Also part of Nikon’s great summer cash back offer, you can pick up the D5600 and claim £45 cashback. One step up from the D3400, the D5600 is also an ideal first-time DSLR, as well as being well-suited to those looking for something a little more advanced. It has a 24.2 megapixel sensor, Snapbridge connectivity, Full HD video recording a fully articulating touch-sensitive LCD screen. You can buy the D5600 for around £610 once the cash back has been applied – that’s a saving of £189 off the original RRP.

Buy Nikon D5600 from Jessops for £653 (apply for £45 cash back later). Includes a kit lens.

Buy Nikon D5600 from Amazon for £653 (apply for £45 cash back afterwards). Includes a kit lens.

Nikon D750

It can pay to wait for models to drop in price as they get a little older. The Nikon D750 is a good camera for those looking for their first full-frame DSLR, but the fact that it’s a couple of years old means you can pick it up for a much cheaper price than when it was first released. We’ve been able to find it for under £1500 (body only), which could leave room in your budget for some new glass, too.

The D750 has a 24 megapixel full-frame (FX format) sensor, an advanced 51-point AF system, 6.5fps shooting, a 100% field of view optical viewfinder and a tilting LCD screen.

Buy Nikon D750 from Amazon for £1,498 (body only).

Nikon D7500

It’s not just older cameras that represent great value for money. Nikon’s newest D7500 has just been released and can be picked up for around £1,599 with an 18-140mm lens. We’ve managed to find a deal which also throws in a free 16GB SDHC card, spare EN-EL15 type rechargeable battery, carry case and an LCD screen protector.

The D7500 has a 20.9 megapixel APS-C (DX format) sensor, the same as you’ll find in the top-of-the-line D500 camera, an EXPEED 5 processor, an advanced 51-point AF system, 4K video recording, 8fps shooting, Snapbridge and a tilting touch-sensitive LCD screen.

Buy Nikon D7500 from Bristol Cameras for £1599. Includes 18-140mm kit lens and accessories bundle.

Nikon KeyMission 360

Nikon is very keen to prove itself as a crucial player in action camera market, so it’s no surprise to see a KeyMission as part of its summer cashback offering.

You can get the flagship KeyMission for around £420, and then claim a whopping £85 back. Put that towards a daring adventure and you’ve got a great combination for capturing some exciting footage. The KeyMission 360, as the name suggests, enables capture of 360 degree movies which puts you right at the centre of the action. It’s waterproof, shockproof and dustproof too.

Buy Nikon KeyMission 360 from Jessops for £419 (apply for £85 cash back later).

Buy Nikon KeyMission 360 from Currys for £419 (claim £45 cash back afterwards).