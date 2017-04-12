We take a look at the key differences and similarities between these two enthusiast level DSLRs in our head-to-head

Nikon’s new D7500 slots in at the top-end of Nikon’s APS-C DSLR range (just below the D500). In this piece, we’ll take a look at how it stacks up against its nearest competitor from the company’s biggest rival – the Canon 7D Mark II.

Nikon D7500 vs Canon EOS 7D Mark II: Sensor and processor

Both the cameras share very similar specifications when it comes to the sensor. They’re both APS-C sized (Nikon calls them DX-format), while the D7500 has a slightly higher resolution at 20.9 million pixels, compared with the 20.2 million pixels of the 7D Mark II. When it comes to processing power, Nikon’s D7500 uses the company’s newest processor, the EXPEED 5. Meanwhile, the Canon 7D Mark II uses a slightly older processor (Digic 6), but there are two of them.

Nikon D7500 vs Canon EOS 7D Mark II: ISO

Here’s a key point of difference. While the Canon 7D Mark II’s expanded sensitivity range reaches 51200 (native tops out at 16000), the Nikon D7500 manages a native top speed of 51200, being able to expand to an astonishing 1,640,000. Whether you’d actually want to use that top expansion setting is another question, but it’s interesting to see the different approaches.

Nikon D7500 vs Canon EOS 7D Mark II: AF

It would seem that the Canon has the Nikon pipped in this area. The 7D Mark II features a 65-point AF system, all of which are the more sensitive cross-type points. By comparison, the D7500 has a 51-point AF system, with only 15 of those being cross-type. Both of the systems are capable of focusing down to -3EV though.

Nikon D7500 vs Canon EOS 7D Mark II: Video

In this area, the Nikon is the very clear winner. The D7500 offers 4K video recording, at frame rates up to 30p. Alternatively, you can shoot at Full HD at frame rates up to 60p. The Canon 7D Mark II meanwhile is only capable of recording Full HD video (at frame rates up to 60p).

Nikon D7500 vs Canon EOS 7D Mark II: Frame rates

While the Canon 7D Mark II can shoot at a faster rate of 10fps, compared with the D7500’s 8fps, the Nikon camera is capable of maintaining that for 50 raw shots, or 100 JPEGs. The Canon meanwhile can only sustain it for 31 raw files – JPEGs are unlimited though.

Nikon D7500 vs Canon EOS 7D Mark II: Screen

The Nikon D7500’s screen is the more useful of the two. It’s a 3.2-inch tilting touch-sensitive device, with 922k-dots. You can shoot from awkward angles, and quickly swipe through images and menus. By contrast, the Canon 7D Mark II’s 3.0-inch 1040k-dot screen is neither tilting, nor touch-sensitive.

Nikon D7500 vs Canon EOS 7D Mark II: Viewfinder

Here the two cameras are very similar – both offer an optical viewfinder with a 100% field of view. However the Canon is slightly better, with 1.0x magnification, compared with the D7500’s 0.94x.

Nikon D7500 vs Canon EOS 7D Mark II: Connectivity

Nikon’s D7500 has Snapbridge technology – something which is found on every new Nikon release. This utilises bluetooth technology to form a low-powered connection with your phone or tablet. You can use it to automatically transfer images are you’re shooting, which is useful for quick sharing on social networking sites. The Canon 7D Mark II comes with a bundled Wi-Fi adapter in the box, which you plug into the camera’s SD card slot.

Nikon D7500 vs Canon EOS 7D Mark II: Body

The Canon body is significantly heavier and larger than the Nikon D7500, but both are weather sealed. Although arguably more cumbersome, the larger body of the 7D Mark II does mean there’s room for two memory card slots – one CF and SD (UHS-I). The D7500 has only one SD UHS-I card slot.

Nikon D7500 vs Canon EOS 7D Mark II: Battery

You can get more shots with the Nikon D7500, which has a rated battery life of around 950 shots. The Canon 7D Mark II’s battery life is rated at a more modest 670 shots.

Nikon D7500 vs Canon EOS 7D Mark II: Price

As it stands, the two cameras are very similarly priced. You can pick up a 7D Mark II for around £1249 body only, while the D7500 is set to retail for around £1299. Bearing in mind that the 7D Mark II has been out for quite some time though, we can expect the D7500 price to drop as time goes on.

Nikon D7500 vs Canon EOS 7D Mark II: Conclusion

It’s a tough call between these two enthusiast level cameras. Both have pros and cons. The Nikon offers 4K video recording, a better screen, higher ISO capability – and all in a smaller and lighter body. On the other hand, the Canon offers a better AF system, dual memory card slots and a faster frame rate. Which would you go for?

