Canon recently introduced an update to one of its premium “G” series of compacts. While it represents a relatively minor upgrade, there are some differences. Let's break them down

Canon G9X Mark II vs Canon G9X: Sensor

Resolutions of both of these cameras are almost identical. The newer G9X Mark II has a 20.1 megapixel sensor, while, for some reason, the original G9X has a 20.2 megapixel sensor. They’re both one-inch devices, which is larger than many cheaper compact cameras, but it’s the same size as many popular premium compact cameras currently on the market, including the Sony RX100 V.

Canon G9X Mark II vs Canon G9X: Processor

Here’s one of the bigger differences between the two cameras. The G9X Mark II has a newer, more powerful Digic 7 processor – the processor which was first introduced with the Canon G7X Mark II. This facilitates quite a few improvements, including a higher continuous shooting rate and better focus tracking.

Canon G9X Mark II vs Canon G9X: Continuous Shooting

The newer camera can shoot for up to 8.2 shots per second if you’re shooting in raw format, for up to 21 frames. Alternatively, you can shoot at 8.1 fps for up to 25 frames if you shoot in JPEG. This rate is if the focus is fixed at the first frame, if you want to shoot with AF in between shots, the rate drops to 5.3fps. By contrast, the Canon G9X shoots at 6fps, or 4.3fps with AF.

Canon G9X Mark II vs Canon G9X: Connectivity

While both the cameras have Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity, the newer G9X Mark II has a new bluetooth functionality which allows for an always-on connection. This low power option makes it easier, and quicker, to transfer images across to your smartphone for sharing your images online. You can also control the camera via bluetooth without need for an additional remote release, but at a lower power than controlling through Wi-Fi.

Canon G9X Mark II vs Canon G9X: Lens

Canon has kept the same lens for the newer camera, using a 3x optical zoom lens which gives you an equivalent of 28-84mm in 35mm terms. The maximum aperture starts at f/2.0 at the widest point of the lens, rising up to f/4.9 at the telephoto end.

Canon G9X Mark II vs Canon G9X: Screen

Another thing that has stayed the same is the screen. There’s an LCD 3-inch touchscreen with 1,040,000-dots. It’s touch-sensitive, and considering there’s not a huge number of buttons on the camera, it’s what you’ll need to use for a lot of the camera’s operation. Neither of the cameras have a viewfinder.

Canon G9X Mark II vs Canon G9X: Video

4K technology has not been embraced for the Canon G series, unlike something like the Sony RX100 V or the Panasonic Lumix LX15. Instead, on either camera you have Full HD (1080) video recording.

Canon G9X Mark II vs Canon G9X: Design and dimensions

The cameras both look very similar – the dimensions are almost identical, but the newer camera is half a mm thicker – we’re sure you won’t notice that kind of a difference.

Canon G9X Mark II vs Canon G9X: Price

You can pick up the older camera for around £349, while the newer model adds about £100 to that price, currently retailing for around £449.99. But is the price difference worth it? Considering the design and lens is the same, while the sensor is almost identical, you may think not. What you do get for your extra money is a better processor, and a new bluetooth always on connection – it’s fair to say that this camera represents an incremental upgrade rather than anything revolutionary.