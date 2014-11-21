Introduction

Canon EOS 7D Mark II – At a Glance

20.2-million-pixel, APS-C sensor

65-point autofocus system

10fps continuous shooting

Dual Pixel AF in live view and video

ISO 100-51,200 (extended)

3in, 1.04-million-dot LCD screen

Price £1,599 (body only)

Canon certainly can’t be accused of having a short product cycle with the EOS 7D series. It is five years since the original Canon EOS 7D was launched, but the follow-up is finally here.

The Canon EOS 7D Mark II boasts a host of features tailored for wildlife and sports photographers, such as a 10fps shooting speed, a cropped-frame sensor and a very advanced autofocusing system.

Bundling all this together into a durable, weather-sealed body makes a very exciting prospect for any enthusiast action photographer who cannot justify the expense of sports and wildlife monsters such as the Nikon D4S or the Canon EOS-1D X.

Canon EOS 7D Mark II Review – Features

The Canon EOS 7D Mark II features a 20.2-million-pixel CMOS sensor, which Canon describes as new but is probably closely related to the sensor in the EOS 70D. It’s an APS-C-sized unit with a 1.6x focal length magnification, meaning a 100mm lens will act as a 160mm equivalent. For users who rely upon long focal length lenses this is a big advantage, as it gives more reach.

The improvement to continuous shooting further increases the camera’s appeal to wildlife and sports photographers. As well as increasing the frames per second from the 8fps of the 7D to 10fps, the 7D Mark II has a huge buffer. Providing the card is fast enough, the camera can shoot full-resolution JPEG images until the card is full, and it’s also possible to shoot and write a burst of 31 raw images in one go.

Two separate Digic 6 processors work together to deliver this very impressive performance. In addition to the speed increase, they should also improve the in-camera JPEG image processing.

An impressive leap forward has been made when it comes to the ISO sensitivity range. The 7D had a rather limited native range of ISO 100-6400 (extended to ISO 12,800), while the 7D Mark II has an ISO sensitivity of 100-16,000, with two extended options of ISO 25600 (H1) and ISO 51,200 (H2).

It is surprising that there is no Wi-Fi connectivity included on the 7D Mark II. However, it is compatible with Eye-Fi SD cards, which can easily transfer files wirelessly to a mobile device.

On the top of the camera, in front of the hotshoe, is a small GPS module. This can record the latitude and longitude of where an image was taken, along with the direction in which the camera was pointing. There is also an option to track the photographer’s location even if they’re not shooting. Both functions can be disabled.

Canon says the 7D Mark II is likely to be bought not only by photographers looking to upgrade from an entry-level camera, but also existing 7D and pro-level camera owners. For this reason, two card slots, for SD and Compact Flash, have been included.

Full HD 1920 x 1080-resolution video can be recorded at up to 60fps in NTSC and 50fps in PAL. There are also options for 30fps, 25fps and 24fps. Using the HDMI port, it’s possible to output uncompressed (4:2:2) video to an external recorder. One useful feature is an improved bulb mode. Instead of needing a cable release to shoot exposures longer than 30secs, you can now specify a time in the menu.