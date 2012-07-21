Samsung NX210 review

Samsung NX210 at a glance:

20.3-million-pixel, APS-C-sized, CMOS sensor

3in, 614,000-dot AMOLED screen

ISO 100-12,800

Wi-Fi compatible

8fps continuous shooting mode

Street price around £749 with 18-55mm kit lens

It may have been only late last year that Samsung launched the NX200, but with technology changing so fast the company has already released its successor, the NX210. The vast majority of the new camera’s specifications are the same as the NX200, including the high-resolution, 20.3-million-pixel sensor, which is also found in the NX1000 and NX20.

Essentially, the new Samsung NX210 is an attempt to take a camera that we described as ‘proof that compact system cameras should be taken seriously as alternatives to DSLRs’ and introduce a key new feature – Wi-Fi integration. This is a feature that Samsung is currently introducing throughout its digital camera line-up.

When we reviewed the Samsung NX200, it scored an impressive 84%, so it will be interesting to see just how much the addition of wireless technology – and other new features – brings to the NX210.