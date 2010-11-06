Ricoh CX4 review

With each wave of camera releases, it seems a new area of camera technology is developed across multiple brands. One by one, as each brand’s latest cameras are released, this same innovation pops up on other models.

When Ricoh’s CX3 was announced earlier this year, low levels of noise seemed to be the focus, achieved in part by dropping the number of pixels while maintaining the same-size sensor. A mere six months later and hot on the heels of recent releases from other manufacturers, Ricoh’s new CX4 offers enhanced image stabilisation, an electronic level and subject-tracking AF. I am interested to see what else is new and if these changes are enough to continue to enhance the CX series.