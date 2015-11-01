XSories Kong U-Shot review

Callum McInerney-Riley tests the XSories Kong U-Shot, a telescopic monopod designed for both video and stills
XSories Kong U-Shot at a glance:
- Monopod for stills and video
- Designed to be held at arm’s length to position cameras in hard-to-reach places
- Telescopic, extending from 67cm-155cm
- Rated payload of 3.5kg
- Price: £33
- Website: www.xsories.eu
The recently released XSories Kong U-Shot is a telescopic monopod that’s designed for poking your camera into hard-to-reach places and achieving strange angles. It’s not designed to be used like a conventional monopod, although it can be – it’s meant to be held at arm’s length. Primarily for video, if used with a remote shutter release or a camera with Wi-Fi there’s no reason why the Kong U-Shot can’t be used for still photos too. It enables the photographer to get low to the ground or high up, and follow a subject as it moves, giving stable video footage or an interesting series of images. I also found that, using an adapter, I could mount a flash on it and get an assistant to follow a subject while shooting fast-moving subjects with high-speed sync.
With a weight of just 630g, the Kong U-Shot isn’t particularly heavy, although when a camera is mounted to it and held at arm’s length for a long period you’ll understandably begin to feel it. The Kong U-Shot has a payload rating of 3.5kg, so is capable of holding most DSLRs. However, the heavier the load, the harder it is to handle when extended – and it’s not worth risking expensive kit. Its telescopic motion can also be used to add movement as the pole is extended and results in fluid video .
XSories Kong U-Shot – Key features
Telescopic
The Kong U-Shot can be extended in a single motion from 67cm to its maximum 155cm.
Rubber foot
A rubber foot is to be found at the bottom, which, when removed, reveals another camera thread, allowing a camera to be attached at either end.
Tripod head mount
A 1/4in tripod thread is featured on the top and bottom to allow users to mount a ball head or similar.
XSories Kong U-Shot – Verdict
With a decent build quality and a comfortable grip, the Kong U-Shot is a useful bit of kit. In terms of features it delivers everything it promises. It works as a standard monopod, but has increased versatility for video shooters with the ability to achieve unusual angles and introduce motion into shots.
SCORE: 4 out of 5
