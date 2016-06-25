What’s in Amateur Photographer 25 June 2016

Hidden Britain

Britain’s landscape photographers reveal their favourite undiscovered photo locations

The Hermit Kingdom

Michal Huniewicz talks to Amy Davies about his trip to the enigmatic state of North Korea

APOY results

We reveal the top 30 from the APOY Portraiture round and the winner of the fantastic Sigma prize

Ones to watch

Steve Fairclough and Oliver Atwell talk to three up-and-coming photographers

Nikon D500

As far as crop-sensor DSLRs go, Nikon’s new flagship high-speed model is up there with the best, as Andy Westlake discovers

27 secret software tips

Rob Lawton reveals a variety of little-known features and programs to help you make the most of your images

7 days

A week in photography

Inbox

Your letters and tweet of the week

Accessories

Useful gadgets to enhance your photography, from phones to filters

Technical Support

Expert advice, tips, tricks and more

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… Porch Shadows’, 1916, by Paul Strand

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to http://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details http://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital