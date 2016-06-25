What’s in Amateur Photographer 25 June 2016
Hidden Britain
Britain’s landscape photographers reveal their favourite undiscovered photo locations
The Hermit Kingdom
Michal Huniewicz talks to Amy Davies about his trip to the enigmatic state of North Korea
APOY results
We reveal the top 30 from the APOY Portraiture round and the winner of the fantastic Sigma prize
Ones to watch
Steve Fairclough and Oliver Atwell talk to three up-and-coming photographers
Nikon D500
As far as crop-sensor DSLRs go, Nikon’s new flagship high-speed model is up there with the best, as Andy Westlake discovers
27 secret software tips
Rob Lawton reveals a variety of little-known features and programs to help you make the most of your images
7 days
A week in photography
Inbox
Your letters and tweet of the week
Accessories
Useful gadgets to enhance your photography, from phones to filters
Technical Support
Expert advice, tips, tricks and more
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… Porch Shadows’, 1916, by Paul Strand
