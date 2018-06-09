What’s in Amateur Photographer 9 June 2018

Photo stories

Patrick Brown talks about his powerful images of the crisis in Rohingya

Give me a break

Geoff Harris provides his top tips for getting the best shots on a city break

Reconstructing reality

Two artists have taken world-famous images and reconstructed them in model form to great effect

Photo Roadshow: Fairytale fortress

Bodiam Castle in Sussex is a photogenic treat, says Justin Minns

When Harry met…

Film director Martin Scorsese was in Harry Borden’s sights in 1998

Lightroom tips

James Paterson guides us through the new app, Lightroom CC for Mobile

True colours

New Rotolight LED lighting is put to the test

Pentax K-1 Mark II

A 36MP full-frame DSLR with plenty to offer, says Andy Westlake

Portrait Pro 17

Beauty portraits are given a helping hand with this new retouching software

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Mike Evans, welder, April 1943,’ by Jack Delano

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © Michele Falzone/AWL Images Ltd

