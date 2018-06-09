What’s in Amateur Photographer 9 June 2018
Photo stories
Patrick Brown talks about his powerful images of the crisis in Rohingya
Give me a break
Geoff Harris provides his top tips for getting the best shots on a city break
Reconstructing reality
Two artists have taken world-famous images and reconstructed them in model form to great effect
Photo Roadshow: Fairytale fortress
Bodiam Castle in Sussex is a photogenic treat, says Justin Minns
When Harry met…
Film director Martin Scorsese was in Harry Borden’s sights in 1998
Lightroom tips
James Paterson guides us through the new app, Lightroom CC for Mobile
True colours
New Rotolight LED lighting is put to the test
Pentax K-1 Mark II
A 36MP full-frame DSLR with plenty to offer, says Andy Westlake
Portrait Pro 17
Beauty portraits are given a helping hand with this new retouching software
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Mike Evans, welder, April 1943,’ by Jack Delano
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
Tech Talk
