What’s in Amateur Photographer 7 April 2018
Mirrorless bargains
Audley Jarvis finds some of the best mirrorless body and lens deals for your budget
Between the acts
Photographer Simon Roberts speaks to Oliver Atwell about his new book Merrie Albion
APOY Round Two
Enter your pictures for Round Two: Fur and feathers
Location guide
Jeremy Walker tells us about photographing Walberswick in Suffolk
Essential portrait edits
James Paterson reveals the most useful and powerful, yet simple, editing tools in Lightroom
Fujifilm X-H1
Michael Topham puts Fujifilm’s new X-series flagship through its paces
Samyang AF 14mm F2.8 EF
Andy Westlake admires Samyang’s first autofocus DSLR lens, a budget option for wideangle shooters
Buying guide
Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Fourteen-year-old cotton spinner (Matty Lott), Texas,’ 1913, by Lewis W Hine
EISA Maestro competition
Enter your nature shots in the EISA Maestro competition!
Regulars
7 days
Legends of Photography
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURES © Michael Topham / James Paterson
