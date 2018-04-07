What’s in Amateur Photographer 7 April 2018

Mirrorless bargains

Audley Jarvis finds some of the best mirrorless body and lens deals for your budget

Between the acts

Photographer Simon Roberts speaks to Oliver Atwell about his new book Merrie Albion

APOY Round Two

Enter your pictures for Round Two: Fur and feathers

Location guide

Jeremy Walker tells us about photographing Walberswick in Suffolk

Essential portrait edits

James Paterson reveals the most useful and powerful, yet simple, editing tools in Lightroom

Fujifilm X-H1

Michael Topham puts Fujifilm’s new X-series flagship through its paces

Samyang AF 14mm F2.8 EF

Andy Westlake admires Samyang’s first autofocus DSLR lens, a budget option for wideangle shooters

Buying guide

Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Fourteen-year-old cotton spinner (Matty Lott), Texas,’ 1913, by Lewis W Hine

EISA Maestro competition

Enter your nature shots in the EISA Maestro competition!

Regulars

7 days

Legends of Photography

Inbox

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © Michael Topham / James Paterson

