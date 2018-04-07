Amateur Photographer 7 April 2018

What's in Amateur Photographer 7 April 2018

 

Mirrorless bargains
Audley Jarvis finds some of the best mirrorless body and lens deals for your budget

Between the acts
Photographer Simon Roberts speaks to Oliver Atwell about his new book Merrie Albion

APOY Round Two
Enter your pictures for Round Two: Fur and feathers

Location guide
Jeremy Walker tells us about photographing Walberswick in Suffolk

Essential portrait edits
James Paterson reveals the most useful and powerful, yet simple, editing tools in Lightroom

Fujifilm X-H1
Michael Topham puts Fujifilm’s new X-series flagship through its paces

Samyang AF 14mm F2.8 EF
Andy Westlake admires Samyang’s first autofocus DSLR lens, a budget option for wideangle shooters

Buying guide
Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses

Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Fourteen-year-old cotton spinner (Matty Lott), Texas,’ 1913, by Lewis W Hine

EISA Maestro competition
Enter your nature shots in the EISA Maestro competition!

Regulars
7 days
Legends of Photography
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk

