What’s in Amateur Photographer 5 May 2018
Win big
Judges from some of the UK’s top photo competitions reveal how to increase your chances
of success
The professionals
AP attended the Sony World Photography Awards ceremony to see the pros get their prizes
Photo Roadshow: Bold and beautiful
The paths, temples and lakes of Stowe provide opportunities for striking imagery, says Justin Minns
APOY Round 3
Your chance to enter Round 3: Mono culture
Location guide
Mells and the Mendip Hills provide photogenic colours in late spring
Aim high
The benefits of applying for RPS accreditation
Be more organised
We help you sort out your Lightroom Library with these 20 essential tips
Sony Alpha 7 III review
Michael Topham looks at how the A7 III redefines affordability in the full-frame market
Video star
Jon Devo field tests the Panasonic Lumix GH5S
Buying guide
Our 12-page listing of cameras and lenses
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Railway construction yard, Balaklava,’ 1855, by Roger Fenton
