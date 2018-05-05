Amateur Photographer 5 May 2018

Amateur Photographer 5 May 2018 cover for web

What’s in Amateur Photographer 5 May 2018

 

Win big
Judges from some of the UK’s top photo competitions reveal how to increase your chances
of success

The professionals
AP attended the Sony World Photography Awards ceremony to see the pros get their prizes

Photo Roadshow: Bold and beautiful
The paths, temples and lakes of Stowe provide opportunities for striking imagery, says Justin Minns

APOY Round 3
Your chance to enter Round 3: Mono culture

Location guide
Mells and the Mendip Hills provide photogenic colours in late spring

Aim high
The benefits of applying for RPS accreditation

Be more organised
We help you sort out your Lightroom Library with these 20 essential tips

Sony Alpha 7 III review
Michael Topham looks at how the A7 III redefines affordability in the full-frame market

Video star
Jon Devo field tests the Panasonic Lumix GH5S

Buying guide
Our 12-page listing of cameras and lenses

Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Railway construction yard, Balaklava,’ 1855, by Roger Fenton

Regulars

7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk

