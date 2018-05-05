What’s in Amateur Photographer 5 May 2018



Win big

Judges from some of the UK’s top photo competitions reveal how to increase your chances

of success

The professionals

AP attended the Sony World Photography Awards ceremony to see the pros get their prizes

Photo Roadshow: Bold and beautiful

The paths, temples and lakes of Stowe provide opportunities for striking imagery, says Justin Minns

APOY Round 3

Your chance to enter Round 3: Mono culture

Location guide

Mells and the Mendip Hills provide photogenic colours in late spring

Aim high

The benefits of applying for RPS accreditation

Be more organised

We help you sort out your Lightroom Library with these 20 essential tips

Sony Alpha 7 III review

Michael Topham looks at how the A7 III redefines affordability in the full-frame market

Video star

Jon Devo field tests the Panasonic Lumix GH5S

Buying guide

Our 12-page listing of cameras and lenses

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Railway construction yard, Balaklava,’ 1855, by Roger Fenton

Regulars



7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © Pranab Basak – Travel Photographer of the Year 2016 / Jon Devo

