What’s in Amateur Photographer 31 March 2018
Seers of scenery
The new Masters of Landscape Photography book features insights from some of the genre’s biggest names. Consultant editor Ross Hoddinott tells us about it
A fairy-tale life
Austrian photographer Perdita Petzl speaks to Tracy Calder about her beautiful studies of nature
Wildlife watch
Mistle thrushes are early breeders, making this the best time of the year to photograph them, says Oscar Dewhurst
Sweetness and light
James Paterson tests a range of Rotolight LEDs at a child portrait session
Stars of the show
Andy Westlake rounds up all the new cameras and lenses released at the CP+ trade show in Japan
Small wonders
John Wade takes us into the fascinating world of subminiature cameras from the ’30s to the ’80s
EISA Maestro competition
Enter your nature shots in the EISA competition!
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘The Power and the Glory,’ 2014, by Alexander McIntosh Weir
Regulars
7 days
Legends of Photography
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURE © Tom Mackie
