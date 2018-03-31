What’s in Amateur Photographer 31 March 2018

Seers of scenery

The new Masters of Landscape Photography book features insights from some of the genre’s biggest names. Consultant editor Ross Hoddinott tells us about it

A fairy-tale life

Austrian photographer Perdita Petzl speaks to Tracy Calder about her beautiful studies of nature

Wildlife watch

Mistle thrushes are early breeders, making this the best time of the year to photograph them, says Oscar Dewhurst

Sweetness and light

James Paterson tests a range of Rotolight LEDs at a child portrait session

Stars of the show

Andy Westlake rounds up all the new cameras and lenses released at the CP+ trade show in Japan

Small wonders

John Wade takes us into the fascinating world of subminiature cameras from the ’30s to the ’80s

EISA Maestro competition

Enter your nature shots in the EISA competition!

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘The Power and the Glory,’ 2014, by Alexander McIntosh Weir

Regulars

7 days

Legends of Photography

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Tom Mackie

