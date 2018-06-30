What’s in Amateur Photographer 30 June 2018

Club profile

We feature the Watford Camera Club: a mutually supportive group

Airshows are go!

With the airshow season upon us, check out Mark Lynham’s tips on photographing aircraft

APOY results

We bring you the top 30 images uploaded to Photocrowd from Round Two: Fur and feathers

Location guide

Michael Topham reveals how to photograph Kent’s challenging Romney Marsh

Against all odds

Tracy Calder speaks to three photographers who have battled the odds to pursue the art they love

Skylum Luminar 2018

Andy Westlake tries out an interesting alternative to Lightroom

Western Digital MyPassport SSD

Jon Devo tests a tough, wireless backup device

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD

Michael Topham puts the first third-party zoom lens for Sony FE mount to the test

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Self-Portrait (as “New Woman”)’, 1896, by Frances Benjamin Johnston

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © Mark Lynham / Paul Stevenson

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to http://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details http://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital