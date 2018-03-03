What’s in Amateur Photographer 3 March 2018

First look

Michael Topham inspects the new Fujifilm X-H1

Garden variety

Three experts share their 30 top tips for stunning spring images ranging from gardens to wild vistas and close-ups of plants and flowers

In a Holga-day mood

Renowned photographer Michael Kenna talks to Geoff Harris about his love for Holga ‘toy’ cameras

Wildlife watch

Oscar Dewhurst discusses how to best capture the gorgeous plumage and piercing gold eyes of tufted ducks

Birds in a flash

Andrew Fusek Peters explains how high-speed flash can be used to capture candid shots of garden birds

Keeping it steady

Andy Westlake explains everything you need to know about image stabilisation and how to get the best out of your camera

Epson Expression Photo HD XP-15000

Matthew Richards tests Epson’s new A3+ large-format photo printer

Buying guide

Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Boys fishing in a bayou, Shcriever, LA’, 1940, by Marion Post

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © Jacky Parker / Andrew Fusek Peters

