What’s in Amateur Photographer 3 March 2018
First look
Michael Topham inspects the new Fujifilm X-H1
Garden variety
Three experts share their 30 top tips for stunning spring images ranging from gardens to wild vistas and close-ups of plants and flowers
In a Holga-day mood
Renowned photographer Michael Kenna talks to Geoff Harris about his love for Holga ‘toy’ cameras
Wildlife watch
Oscar Dewhurst discusses how to best capture the gorgeous plumage and piercing gold eyes of tufted ducks
Birds in a flash
Andrew Fusek Peters explains how high-speed flash can be used to capture candid shots of garden birds
Keeping it steady
Andy Westlake explains everything you need to know about image stabilisation and how to get the best out of your camera
Epson Expression Photo HD XP-15000
Matthew Richards tests Epson’s new A3+ large-format photo printer
Buying guide
Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Boys fishing in a bayou, Shcriever, LA’, 1940, by Marion Post
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURES © Jacky Parker / Andrew Fusek Peters
