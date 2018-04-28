What’s in Amateur Photographer 28 April 2018
Quick workflow fixes
Our experts will make editing and printing easier for you with their top tips
Renaissance man
Oliver Atwell speaks to photographer Christian Tagliavini about his Renaissance-inspired portraits
Photo Roadshow: Year-round colour
Landscaped gardens and parkland offer a wealth of photo opportunities, says Justin Minns
Rising stars
Former PR executive Lily Bungay talks to AP about her love for documenting the story of human life
Wildlife watch
Paul Hobson tells you all you need to know about photographing nightingales
Raise your profile with Camera Raw
Martin Evening explains all about the latest updates to Camera Raw and Lightroom
To the ends of the earth
Dan Milner tests the Panasonic Lumix G9 on a mountain-bike trip on a remote subantarctic island
Canon’s A-Team
John Wade explains why film users today will enjoy using all six of Canon’s A-series models
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… An image from ‘The Last Car’, 2018, by David Graham
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURES © Getty Images/tbradford / Dan Milner
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to http://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details http://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital