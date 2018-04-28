Amateur Photographer 28 April 2018

Quick workflow fixes
Our experts will make editing and printing easier for you with their top tips

Renaissance man
Oliver Atwell speaks to photographer Christian Tagliavini about his Renaissance-inspired portraits

Photo Roadshow: Year-round colour
Landscaped gardens and parkland offer a wealth of photo opportunities, says Justin Minns

Rising stars
Former PR executive Lily Bungay talks to AP about her love for documenting the story of human life

Wildlife watch
Paul Hobson tells you all you need to know about photographing nightingales

Raise your profile with Camera Raw
Martin Evening explains all about the latest updates to Camera Raw and Lightroom

To the ends of the earth
Dan Milner tests the Panasonic Lumix G9 on a mountain-bike trip on a remote subantarctic island

Canon’s A-Team
John Wade explains why film users today will enjoy using all six of Canon’s A-series models

Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… An image from ‘The Last Car’, 2018, by David Graham

