What’s in Amateur Photographer 28 April 2018



Quick workflow fixes

Our experts will make editing and printing easier for you with their top tips

Renaissance man

Oliver Atwell speaks to photographer Christian Tagliavini about his Renaissance-inspired portraits

Photo Roadshow: Year-round colour

Landscaped gardens and parkland offer a wealth of photo opportunities, says Justin Minns

Rising stars

Former PR executive Lily Bungay talks to AP about her love for documenting the story of human life

Wildlife watch

Paul Hobson tells you all you need to know about photographing nightingales

Raise your profile with Camera Raw

Martin Evening explains all about the latest updates to Camera Raw and Lightroom

To the ends of the earth

Dan Milner tests the Panasonic Lumix G9 on a mountain-bike trip on a remote subantarctic island

Canon’s A-Team

John Wade explains why film users today will enjoy using all six of Canon’s A-series models

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… An image from ‘The Last Car’, 2018, by David Graham

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Tech Talk

