What’s in Amateur Photographer 27 May 2017
Competition
Enter the EISA Maestro competition to be in with a chance of winning €1,500
Cheap shots
Pros and readers reveal their essential budget items to save you cash
APOY 2017
Macro photography is the theme for Round Three of our competition, with a Sigma 105mm f/2.8 EX DG HSM Macro lens and an EM-140 DG Macro Flash worth more than £1,000 up for grabs
Double take
Husband and wife Alex Webb and Rebecca Norris Webb discuss their creative relationship
Stoned immaculate
Rolling Stone magazine celebrates 50 years of iconic rock photography
In cold blood
Wildlife photographer Jason Steel has a passion for shooting reptiles. He shares his top tips
Portfolio Review
New! Travel photographer Matt Parry passes his expert eye over the images of an AP reader
Fujifilm GFX50S
Michael Topham discovers if this digital medium-format camera lives up to expectations
Canon EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS II USM
This mid-range image-stabilised telezoom is tested by Andy Westlake
7 days
A week in photography
Inbox
Your letters and poll results
Accessories
Useful gadgets to enhance your photography, from phones to filters
Tech Talk
Expert advice, tips, tricks and more
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Lhakyi’, c.2012, by David Zimmerman
COVER PICTURE © Michael Topham
