Amateur Photographer 27 May 2017

Competition
Enter the EISA Maestro competition to be in with a chance of winning €1,500

Cheap shots
Pros and readers reveal their essential budget items to save you cash

APOY 2017
Macro photography is the theme for Round Three of our competition, with a Sigma 105mm f/2.8 EX DG HSM Macro lens and an EM-140 DG Macro Flash worth more than £1,000 up for grabs

Double take
Husband and wife Alex Webb and Rebecca Norris Webb discuss their creative relationship

Stoned immaculate
Rolling Stone magazine celebrates 50 years of iconic rock photography

In cold blood
Wildlife photographer Jason Steel has a passion for shooting reptiles. He shares his top tips

Portfolio Review
New! Travel photographer Matt Parry passes his expert eye over the images of an AP reader

Fujifilm GFX50S
Michael Topham discovers if this digital medium-format camera lives up to expectations

Canon EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS II USM
This mid-range image-stabilised telezoom is tested by Andy Westlake

7 days
A week in photography

Inbox
Your letters and poll results

Accessories
Useful gadgets to enhance your photography, from phones to filters

Tech Talk
Expert advice, tips, tricks and more

Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Lhakyi’, c.2012, by David Zimmerman

 

