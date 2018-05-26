What’s in Amateur Photographer 26 May 2018
Absolute sharpness
James Abbott reveals how to use focus stacking to achieve front-to-back sharpness
APOY results
We bring you the top 30 images uploaded to Photocrowd from Round One: Best of British
Wildlife watch
Paul Hobson tells you how to shoot fox cubs and what time of the day to do it for best results
Photo Roadshow: Sand, sea and snakes
Justin Minns demonstrates how to make the most of Studland Bay’s swaying grasses and gentle dunes
Here’s the news
We bring you a selection of the most compelling pictures from World Press Photo 2018
Panasonic Lumix DC-TZ200
Andy Westlake tests a nifty and excellent travel camera
Google Pixel 2
Amy Davies tests Google’s simple but powerful smartphone camera
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Club Night Still Life’, 2018, by Jeff Johnson
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
