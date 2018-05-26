Amateur Photographer 26 May 2018

Amateur Photographer 26 May 2018 Cover

What’s in Amateur Photographer 26 May 2018

Absolute sharpness
James Abbott reveals how to use focus stacking to achieve front-to-back sharpness

APOY results
We bring you the top 30 images uploaded to Photocrowd from Round One: Best of British

Wildlife watch
Paul Hobson tells you how to shoot fox cubs and what time of the day to do it for best results

Photo Roadshow: Sand, sea and snakes
Justin Minns demonstrates how to make the most of Studland Bay’s swaying grasses and gentle dunes

Here’s the news
We bring you a selection of the most compelling pictures from World Press Photo 2018

Panasonic Lumix DC-TZ200
Andy Westlake tests a nifty and excellent travel camera

Google Pixel 2
Amy Davies tests Google’s simple but powerful smartphone camera

Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Club Night Still Life’, 2018, by Jeff Johnson

Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © James Abbott / Christine Matthews

