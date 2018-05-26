What’s in Amateur Photographer 26 May 2018

Absolute sharpness

James Abbott reveals how to use focus stacking to achieve front-to-back sharpness

APOY results

We bring you the top 30 images uploaded to Photocrowd from Round One: Best of British

Wildlife watch

Paul Hobson tells you how to shoot fox cubs and what time of the day to do it for best results

Photo Roadshow: Sand, sea and snakes

Justin Minns demonstrates how to make the most of Studland Bay’s swaying grasses and gentle dunes

Here’s the news

We bring you a selection of the most compelling pictures from World Press Photo 2018

Panasonic Lumix DC-TZ200

Andy Westlake tests a nifty and excellent travel camera

Google Pixel 2

Amy Davies tests Google’s simple but powerful smartphone camera

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Club Night Still Life’, 2018, by Jeff Johnson

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © James Abbott / Christine Matthews

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to http://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details http://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital