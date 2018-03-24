What’s in Amateur Photographer 24 March 2018
Mastering macro
Ross Hoddinott, Victoria Hillman and Sue Bishop show you how to reveal the intricacies of flowers, insects and other subjects
Spring forward
The dream-like plant images popularised by Sandra Bartocha are often copied but never bettered. Keith Wilson interviews her
Join the club
We focus on the thriving Cambridge Camera Club
Light the way
Light is key to revealing intricate details of tiny subjects. Macro specialist Colleen Slater shares her top tips
Rising star
In the first of our Rising Star series, AP talks to 15-year-old Ashleigh Scully about conservation, competitions and making a photography career
Panasonic Lumix DC-GX9
Andy Westlake checks out Panasonic’s newest rangefinder-style mirrorless camera
EISA Maestro competition
Enter your nature shots in the EISA Maestro competition!
Tamron 100-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD
Michael Topham reviews Tamron’s latest zoom lens
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Unidentified girl’, c. 1861-1870, Unknown photographer
Regulars
7 days
Legends of photography
Inbox
Accessories
Tech talk
