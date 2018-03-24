What’s in Amateur Photographer 24 March 2018



Mastering macro

Ross Hoddinott, Victoria Hillman and Sue Bishop show you how to reveal the intricacies of flowers, insects and other subjects

Spring forward

The dream-like plant images popularised by Sandra Bartocha are often copied but never bettered. Keith Wilson interviews her

Join the club

We focus on the thriving Cambridge Camera Club

Light the way

Light is key to revealing intricate details of tiny subjects. Macro specialist Colleen Slater shares her top tips

Rising star

In the first of our Rising Star series, AP talks to 15-year-old Ashleigh Scully about conservation, competitions and making a photography career

Panasonic Lumix DC-GX9

Andy Westlake checks out Panasonic’s newest rangefinder-style mirrorless camera

EISA Maestro competition

Enter your nature shots in the EISA Maestro competition!

Tamron 100-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD

Michael Topham reviews Tamron’s latest zoom lens

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Unidentified girl’, c. 1861-1870, Unknown photographer

Regulars

7 days

Legends of photography

Inbox

Accessories

Tech talk

COVER PICTURES © Ross Hoddinott / Sandra Bartocha

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to http://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details http://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital