What’s in Amateur Photographer 21 April 2018

Pushing it

In our big cover feature, Angela Nicholson explains how and why to take your camera gear out of its comfort zone

The storm chaser

Photographer Mike Olbinski talks to Oliver Atwell about chasing extreme weather

Photo Roadshow – Stately views

Visiting a formal garden offers great opportunities for refining compositional skills, says Justin Minns

Step into the light

James Paterson discovers how easy it is to do a night-time outdoor portrait shoot using a light stand and the Rotolight NEO 2

Make film work harder

Darkroom specialist Mike Crawford shows how pushing 35mm film can yield attractively moody images on a night walk along London’s South Bank

Ditch the sticks

Michael Topham tests the Sony Alpha 7R III at a night-time Timeline Event at Didcot

Pinhole wizard

Andy Westlake shows you how to make and use your own pinhole camera

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘The Last Indian Wars, Brezno, Czech Republic’, 2014, Naomi Harris

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Photo Insight

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © Michael Topham / Mike Olbinski / Will Mallett

