What’s in Amateur Photographer 21 April 2018
Pushing it
In our big cover feature, Angela Nicholson explains how and why to take your camera gear out of its comfort zone
The storm chaser
Photographer Mike Olbinski talks to Oliver Atwell about chasing extreme weather
Photo Roadshow – Stately views
Visiting a formal garden offers great opportunities for refining compositional skills, says Justin Minns
Step into the light
James Paterson discovers how easy it is to do a night-time outdoor portrait shoot using a light stand and the Rotolight NEO 2
Make film work harder
Darkroom specialist Mike Crawford shows how pushing 35mm film can yield attractively moody images on a night walk along London’s South Bank
Ditch the sticks
Michael Topham tests the Sony Alpha 7R III at a night-time Timeline Event at Didcot
Pinhole wizard
Andy Westlake shows you how to make and use your own pinhole camera
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘The Last Indian Wars, Brezno, Czech Republic’, 2014, Naomi Harris
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Photo Insight
Accessories
Tech Talk
