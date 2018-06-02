What’s in Amateur Photographer 2 June 2018
Social engagement
Jon Devo shares his tips for using the top social media platforms
Clay shooting
Steve Fairclough talks to Steve Schapiro about his portraits of Cassius Clay
Photo Roadshow: The simple life
Fountains Abbey offers great photo opportunities, says Justin Minns
APOY Round 4
Your chance to enter Round 4: Close encounters
Location guide
Jeremy Walker takes us through the remains of Cornwall’s mines
Perfectly corrected
Martin Evening explains how to get the most from your lenses with some post-production help
The beauty is in the detail
Allan Mena talks to AP about his architectural photography
Vintage cameras: collectable, usable and affordable
John Wade reveals some great vintage buys
Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art
Michael Topham tests Sigma’s wide-aperture, ultra-wideangle zoom lens
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Orville and Katharine Wright aboard Wright Model HS’, 1915, by an unknown photographer
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
Buying Guide
