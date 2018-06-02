What’s in Amateur Photographer 2 June 2018

Social engagement

Jon Devo shares his tips for using the top social media platforms

Clay shooting

Steve Fairclough talks to Steve Schapiro about his portraits of Cassius Clay

Photo Roadshow: The simple life

Fountains Abbey offers great photo opportunities, says Justin Minns

APOY Round 4

Your chance to enter Round 4: Close encounters

Location guide

Jeremy Walker takes us through the remains of Cornwall’s mines

Perfectly corrected

Martin Evening explains how to get the most from your lenses with some post-production help

The beauty is in the detail

Allan Mena talks to AP about his architectural photography

Vintage cameras: collectable, usable and affordable

John Wade reveals some great vintage buys

Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art

Michael Topham tests Sigma’s wide-aperture, ultra-wideangle zoom lens

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Orville and Katharine Wright aboard Wright Model HS’, 1915, by an unknown photographer

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Tech Talk

Buying Guide

COVER PICTURE © Andrew Sydenham

