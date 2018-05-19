What’s in Amateur Photographer 19 May 2018
Perfect portraits
From beauty portraits to travel and sports shots, our top pros offer expert advice on portraiture
Ambassadors’ choice
Leading photographers reveal how they capture world-class images using their Canon EF lenses
Can you see the light?
James Paterson explains how to use modern LED lighting to create classic set-ups for portraiture
Get perfect portraits
Martin Evening shares his top tips to achieve natural portraits
Photo Roadshow: Living history
Justin Minns reveals how Dinefwr is a gem of a location for shooting
Light me up
Michael Topham takes a close look at various lighting solutions to suit all budgets
Prime portraits
Andy Westlake recommends the best optics for people pictures
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Danakil’, 2017, by Ulrike Crespo
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURE © Faye Yerbury
