What’s in Amateur Photographer 19 May 2018

Perfect portraits

From beauty portraits to travel and sports shots, our top pros offer expert advice on portraiture

Ambassadors’ choice

Leading photographers reveal how they capture world-class images using their Canon EF lenses

Can you see the light?

James Paterson explains how to use modern LED lighting to create classic set-ups for portraiture

Get perfect portraits

Martin Evening shares his top tips to achieve natural portraits

Photo Roadshow: Living history

Justin Minns reveals how Dinefwr is a gem of a location for shooting

Light me up

Michael Topham takes a close look at various lighting solutions to suit all budgets

Prime portraits

Andy Westlake recommends the best optics for people pictures

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Danakil’, 2017, by Ulrike Crespo

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Faye Yerbury

