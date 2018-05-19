Amateur Photographer 19 May 2018

Amateur Photographer 19 May 2018 cover for web

What’s in Amateur Photographer 19 May 2018

 

Perfect portraits
From beauty portraits to travel and sports shots, our top pros offer expert advice on portraiture

Buy and sell with mpb.com
MPB offers simple, secure trades for photographers and film-makers

Ambassadors’ choice
Leading photographers reveal how they capture world-class images using their Canon EF lenses

Can you see the light?
James Paterson explains how to use modern LED lighting to create classic set-ups for portraiture

Get perfect portraits
Martin Evening shares his top tips to achieve natural portraits

Photo Roadshow: Living history
Justin Minns reveals how Dinefwr is a gem of a location for shooting

Light me up
Michael Topham takes a close look at various lighting solutions to suit all budgets

Prime portraits
Andy Westlake recommends the best optics for people pictures

Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Danakil’, 2017, by Ulrike Crespo

Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Faye Yerbury

