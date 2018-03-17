What’s in Amateur Photographer 17 March 2018



First look

Andy Westlake checks out Sony’s brand new Alpha 7 III, which has some compelling specs and a good mix of features

Break the rules

James Paterson suggests a few ways to break free from the shackles of photography rules for more creative pictures

Raising the bar

Geoff Harris talks to Yuan Peng, one of last year’s winners at the Sony World Photography Awards, about his astonishing portraits of Chinese child gymnasts

APOY 2018

Time to test your creative and technical skills in the UK’s oldest and most prestigious photo contest

When Harry met… Joanna Lumley

Harry Borden looks back on his different shoots with the popular actress and campaigner

Look great on paper

Matthew Richards shows you how to make sure your images print perfectly on paper

AP Awards 2018

Find out which cameras, lenses, accessories, photographers and retailers took top prizes in our coveted annual awards

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Detail of Industrial Building in Massachusetts,’ 194041, Jack Delano

Regulars

7 days

Legends of Photography

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © IMAGEBROKER/Alamy Stock Photo