Amateur Photographer 17 March 2018

First look
Andy Westlake checks out Sony’s brand new Alpha 7 III, which has some compelling specs and a good mix of features
Break the rules
James Paterson suggests a few ways to break free from the shackles of photography rules for more creative pictures
Raising the bar
Geoff Harris talks to Yuan Peng, one of last year’s winners at the Sony World Photography Awards, about his astonishing portraits of Chinese child gymnasts
APOY 2018
Time to test your creative and technical skills in the UK’s oldest and most prestigious photo contest
When Harry met… Joanna Lumley
Harry Borden looks back on his different shoots with the popular actress and campaigner
Look great on paper
Matthew Richards shows you how to make sure your images print perfectly on paper
AP Awards 2018
Find out which cameras, lenses, accessories, photographers and retailers took top prizes in our coveted annual awards
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Detail of Industrial Building in Massachusetts,’ 194041, Jack Delano
