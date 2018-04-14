What’s in Amateur Photographer 14 April 2018
First look
Andy Westlake checks out the brand new Huawei P20 Pro smartphone
Long-exposure problems fixed
James Abbott explains how to avoid common pitfalls when using the long-exposure technique
At the water’s edge
Tracy Calder finds out more about an exhibition that brings together Tony Ray- Jones, David Hurn, Martin Parr and Simon Roberts
When Harry met… Jamie Oliver
Harry Borden recalls his shoots with the popular TV chef and restaurateur
Great on screen, great on paper
Matthew Richards reveals how not to let your onscreen images get lost in translation on their way to the printer
Canon EOS M50
Andy Westlake tests Canon’s new entry-level mirrorless model
Olympus PEN E-PL9
Audley Jarvis reviews Olympus’s compact and stylish mirrorless camera
Ask the Wexperts
Looking for a new camera or accessory and need advice? The experts at Wex Photo Video can help
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Faye Hubbard, Suffragette,’ 1910, from the Bain Collection
Regulars
7 days
Legends of Photography
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
COVER PICTURES © Getty Images/EYEEM / Simon Roberts
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to http://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details http://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital