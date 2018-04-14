What’s in Amateur Photographer 14 April 2018

First look

Andy Westlake checks out the brand new Huawei P20 Pro smartphone

Long-exposure problems fixed

James Abbott explains how to avoid common pitfalls when using the long-exposure technique

At the water’s edge

Tracy Calder finds out more about an exhibition that brings together Tony Ray- Jones, David Hurn, Martin Parr and Simon Roberts

When Harry met… Jamie Oliver

Harry Borden recalls his shoots with the popular TV chef and restaurateur

Great on screen, great on paper

Matthew Richards reveals how not to let your onscreen images get lost in translation on their way to the printer

Canon EOS M50

Andy Westlake tests Canon’s new entry-level mirrorless model

Olympus PEN E-PL9

Audley Jarvis reviews Olympus’s compact and stylish mirrorless camera

Ask the Wexperts

Looking for a new camera or accessory and need advice? The experts at Wex Photo Video can help

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Faye Hubbard, Suffragette,’ 1910, from the Bain Collection

Regulars

7 days

Legends of Photography

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Accessories

COVER PICTURES © Getty Images/EYEEM / Simon Roberts

