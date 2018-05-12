What’s in Amateur Photographer 12 May 2018
Life without mirrors
Damien Demolder tells us why he prefers mirrorless systems for street photography
Recipe for success
Feast your eyes on this year’s winners of Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year
Brighton rocks
Sixteen lucky AP readers went on a photo walk with Olympus in Brighton
When Harry met… Jarvis Cocker
Harry Borden looks back on two shoots with the former Pulp frontman
Printing: home or away?
Matthew Richards explains why labs can sometimes be better than home printing
Fujifilm X-A5
Audley Jarvis finds out if Fujifilm’s latest launch is a good choice for first-time buyers
Yongnuo YN 50mm F1.8
Andy Westlake reviews the cheapest autofocus lens on the market
Eizo ColorEdge CS2730
Edward Chester checks out a top-class monitor for professional-grade photo-editing
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘American Fair’, 2015, by Pamela Littky
Regulars
7 days
Legends
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURES © Damien Demolder / Sonali Ghosh/Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2018
