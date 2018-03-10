What’s in Amateur Photographer 10 March 2018
First looks
Andy Westlake and Michael Topham check out Canon’s latest mirrorless EOS M50 camera and 470EX-AI flash
Black & white film essentials Part 2
Matt Parry explains the ins and outs of processing your own b&w film
Sharpen up with Adobe CC
James Paterson simplifies how to use sharpening controls in Lightroom and Photoshop
Legends of photography
This week AP takes a look at the life of Ansel Adams
Location guide
Michael Topham describes shooting the Grade II listed railway viaduct at Ribblehead
Beneath the surface
Tracy Calder speaks to champion freediver Wendy Timmermans about her prize-winning underwater pictures
Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm f/4 IS Pro
Andy Westlake tests the best superzoom lens around
Photography apps
James Abbott rounds up six essential photo apps for your smartphone
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers…‘Bnae Brak, Israel’, 2010 by Michael Hassoun
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
Tech talk
