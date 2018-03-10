What’s in Amateur Photographer 10 March 2018

First looks

Andy Westlake and Michael Topham check out Canon’s latest mirrorless EOS M50 camera and 470EX-AI flash

Black & white film essentials Part 2

Matt Parry explains the ins and outs of processing your own b&w film

Sharpen up with Adobe CC

James Paterson simplifies how to use sharpening controls in Lightroom and Photoshop

Legends of photography

This week AP takes a look at the life of Ansel Adams

Location guide

Michael Topham describes shooting the Grade II listed railway viaduct at Ribblehead

Beneath the surface

Tracy Calder speaks to champion freediver Wendy Timmermans about her prize-winning underwater pictures

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm f/4 IS Pro

Andy Westlake tests the best superzoom lens around

Photography apps

James Abbott rounds up six essential photo apps for your smartphone

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers…‘Bnae Brak, Israel’, 2010 by Michael Hassoun

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Accessories

Tech talk

COVER PICTURES © Damien Lovegrove / Wendy Timmermans

