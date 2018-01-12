Top tips for 2018: Street photography

For successful street shots give zone focusing a go, think about your angle of view and lens choice, and keep an eye out for interesting reflections

1. Use standard lenses

Damien Demolder

www.damiendemolder.com

“I use the Leica 25mm f/1.4 lens; it is a great all-rounder that works well for street photography and portraits. The standard lens for any system is my favourite, and a 25mm is the standard for Micro Four Thirds. The angle of view does not match everything that my eyes can see but what I can concentrate on. It’s this angle of view that I like to present to the viewer.”

Dave Fieldhouse Street reflections

2. Use Reflections

Dave Fieldhouse

www.davefieldhousephotography.com

“Thanks to all the shiny materials used in a modern city, there are reflections everywhere. During my research into street photography, I took many pictures featuring glass windows, chrome, puddles, canals and brass that provided reflections, and for good reason. During the project’s 31 days it rained once when I was out, so puddles weren’t going to feature. However, Birmingham does have more miles of canal than Venice (pub trivia answer) and millions of windows, so I knew that it wouldn’t be a struggle to shoot some examples.”

Linda Wisdom street try zone focusing

3. Try zone focusing

Linda Wisdom

www.lindawisdomphotography.co.uk

“Zone focusing involves switching your camera to manual focus, setting the focus point to a specific focus distance (say 2-3m away) and shooting your subjects around that distance from the camera. With zone focusing and a prime lens all you have to do is spot something photogenic, get into position, frame the shot and click the shutter-release button.”

