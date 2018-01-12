Top tips for 2018: Street photography

For successful street shots give zone focusing a go, think about your angle of view and lens choice, and keep an eye out for interesting reflections

1. Use standard lenses

Damien Demolder

www.damiendemolder.com

“I use the Leica 25mm f/1.4 lens; it is a great all-rounder that works well for street photography and portraits. The standard lens for any system is my favourite, and a 25mm is the standard for Micro Four Thirds. The angle of view does not match everything that my eyes can see but what I can concentrate on. It’s this angle of view that I like to present to the viewer.”

2. Use Reflections

Dave Fieldhouse

www.davefieldhousephotography.com

“Thanks to all the shiny materials used in a modern city, there are reflections everywhere. During my research into street photography, I took many pictures featuring glass windows, chrome, puddles, canals and brass that provided reflections, and for good reason. During the project’s 31 days it rained once when I was out, so puddles weren’t going to feature. However, Birmingham does have more miles of canal than Venice (pub trivia answer) and millions of windows, so I knew that it wouldn’t be a struggle to shoot some examples.”

3. Try zone focusing

Linda Wisdom

www.lindawisdomphotography.co.uk

“Zone focusing involves switching your camera to manual focus, setting the focus point to a specific focus distance (say 2-3m away) and shooting your subjects around that distance from the camera. With zone focusing and a prime lens all you have to do is spot something photogenic, get into position, frame the shot and click the shutter-release button.”