Top tips for 2018: Street photography

For successful street shots give zone focusing a go, think about your angle of view and lens choice, and keep an eye out for interesting reflections
1. Use standard lenses
Damien Demolder
“I use the Leica 25mm f/1.4 lens; it is a great all-rounder that works well for street photography and portraits. The standard lens for any system is my favourite, and a 25mm is the standard for Micro Four Thirds. The angle of view does not match everything that my eyes can see but what I can concentrate on. It’s this angle of view that I like to present to the viewer.”
2. Use Reflections
Dave Fieldhouse
www.davefieldhousephotography.com
“Thanks to all the shiny materials used in a modern city, there are reflections everywhere. During my research into street photography, I took many pictures featuring glass windows, chrome, puddles, canals and brass that provided reflections, and for good reason. During the project’s 31 days it rained once when I was out, so puddles weren’t going to feature. However, Birmingham does have more miles of canal than Venice (pub trivia answer) and millions of windows, so I knew that it wouldn’t be a struggle to shoot some examples.”
3. Try zone focusing
Linda Wisdom
www.lindawisdomphotography.co.uk
“Zone focusing involves switching your camera to manual focus, setting the focus point to a specific focus distance (say 2-3m away) and shooting your subjects around that distance from the camera. With zone focusing and a prime lens all you have to do is spot something photogenic, get into position, frame the shot and click the shutter-release button.”