Top press photos of the week: Supermoon, Santa and snow

Our top press photos this week feature events and anniversaries around the world

Every week we take a look at some of the top press photos of the week as captured by Press Association photographers.

This week saw major wildfires break out in California, the last supermoon of 2017 and snowfall in the UK.

Check out our list of the top press photos to see all the best and most powerful images this week.

Credit: Danny Lawson / PA Wire / PA Images

The Supermoon rises above Whitby Abbey in Yorkshire. Photographers and stargazers were treated to a chance to see the moon larger and brighter due to the phenomenon this week.

Credit Image: Nasa / Zuma Press / PA Images

This image from the International Space Station (in Earth Orbit) shows smoke from massive fires burning across Southern California. The Thomas fire fuelled by gale force Santa Ana winds carved a path of destruction from the Pacific Ocean to 10-miles inland south along the coast, forcing mandatory evacuations for tens of thousands of residents.

Credit: Claire Doherty / SIPA USA / PA Images

Thousands join the annual London Santa Dash around Clapham Common on the December 3, 2017 in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Credit: Andrew Milligan / PA Wire / PA Images

A dog battles in the wind during a walk along Ardrossan beach, North Ayrshire, as severe gales and snow showers have caused travel disruption, school closures and power cuts as Storm Caroline sweeps in to the UK.

Credit:  Rick Findler / PA Wire / PA Images

People walk past the Tate Britain in London, which has been decorated with Christmas lights.

Credit: John Giles / PA Wire / PA Images

Cyclists climb the Buttertubs Pass between Wensleydale and Swaledale as parts of the UK and Ireland woke up to a blanket of snow caused by an Arctic airflow in the wake of Storm Caroline.

