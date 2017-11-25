Top press photography of the week: Lights, stars and Black Friday

Our top press photography list this week features light displays around the UK as Christmas begins to edge closer

Every week we take a look at some of the top press photography of the week as captured by Press Association photographers around the world.

Our selection this week features images from the events and anniversaries of the week, with Christmas light displays, winter sunrises and Black Friday.

Check out our selection of the top press photography images this week in our gallery below.

The great gatehouse of Dunstanburgh Castle ruins in Alnwick, Northumberland, under a starry sky.

A horse in a frost covered field as the sun rises in Swillington, West Yorkshire.

This top press photography images shows hands of devotees ringing a holy bell during the marriage anniversary of Lord Ram and Sita during Bibaha Panchami at Janaki Temple in Janakpur. The temple is filled with thousands of people from all across Nepal and India.

Lasers were beamed over the biomes at the Eden Project in a light and sound show featuring lasers by renowned artist Chris Levine. This display will be the highlight of the Eden Project’s Christmas celebrations in Boldeva, Cornwall.

This image taken at sunrise shows Corfe Castle in Dorset being lit up.

Visitors at Kew gardens in West London, at the launch of Christmas at Kew – an after-dark walk featuring light and sound installations.

A broadcast helicopter follows Craig Breen and and co-driver Scott Martin of Citroen World Rally Team during the Pilbara Stage on day one of the Rally Australia round of the 2017 FIA World Rally Championship in Australia.

This week marked the annual shopping event Black Friday. Here, guests attend a preview at the Amazon ‘Home of Black Friday’ pop-up event in Soho, London.