ZEISS Photography Award 2018 now open for entries

The theme this year is ‘Seeing Beyond – Untold Stories’

The third ZEISS Photography Award has opened for entries, with prizes including €12,000 worth of ZEISS lenses, a further €3,000 in travel expenses in order to complete a photography project, as well as a day at the ZEISS headquarters in Germany.

Winners will also see their images displayed alongside the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition at Somerset House in London next year.

The theme of the third competition is ‘Seeing Beyond – Untold Stories’ and photographers have until February 6, 2018 to submit a series of between five and ten images for consideration.

This theme must be clear in the work as the judges are looking for entries with a strong narrative, whether it be exploring a familiar theme from a different perspective or addressing a previously overlooked issue.

One winner, plus a shortlist of up to ten, will be announced on April 3, 2018.

In 2017, the competition attracted more than 30,000 images from 132 different countries. It was won by Belgian photographer Kevin Faingnaert with his photo project Føroyar about life in remote and sparsely populated villages on the Faroe Islands.

The panel of judges this year will include Chris Hudson, art director of National Geographic Traveller (UK), Patricia Morvan, Cultural Projects and Exhibitions, Agence VU’ (France) and Peter Bas Mensink, publisher, GUP magazine (Netherlands).

Chris Hudson offered this advice: “I’ll be looking for photographs that tell a real story, that makes the viewer stop and question what’s going on in the frame, and allow them to piece together a story in their minds based on what they can see.”

The ZEISS Photography Award is jointly organised by ZEISS and the World Photography Organisation. Photographers are required to submit a series of five to ten images online.

For more information on the competition, and to enter your work, visit the website at www.worldphoto.org/zeiss.