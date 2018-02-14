Zeiss Loxia 25mm f/2.4 lens announced

New focal length for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras added to Zeiss line-up

Zeiss has announced a new 25mm f/2.4 lens for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras, such as those in the A7 and the A9 range.

The lens, which is designed to be small, robust and versatile is particularly targeted at street and travel photographers, and is manual focus only.

The Zeiss Loxia line-up comprises of five different lengths with focal lengths ranging between 21mm and 85mm. All are manual focus only, and designed to compact, durable and discreet.

Lens design

Comprising of 10 elements in 8 groups, the lens has a minimum focusing distance of 0.25m. It weighs in at just 393g, and is just 74.5mm (2.93”) long – without a lens cap. The lens features high-quality mechanical parts, with durable metal housing designed to make the lens as durable as possible for travelling photographers.

The Zeiss Loxia 2.4/25 price will be around £1,189.99 (including VAT) – the lens hood is included in the price. You’ll be able to buy it from authorized Zeiss dealers from next month.

AP Technical Editor Andy Westlake has been using the lens ahead of the announcement. You can read his Zeiss Loxia 25mm f/2.4 lens review over at our sister site, Trusted Reviews.