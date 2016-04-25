Zeiss lens used on moon mission fetches £315,000

A 500mm f/8 Zeiss lens that was used on an Apollo moon mission in 1971 has fetched around £315,000 at auction.



The Zeiss Tele-Tessar was used to take almost 300 photos of the lunar surface, as well as to capture images in orbit.

The 1ft/30cm-long lens was specially adapted to include rotational segments in the centre so that focus and aperture could be controlled using the pressurised gloves of a spacesuit worn by astronaut Dave Scott.

‘After the mission, Scott received the lens from NASA as a memento and it has been in his personal collection since that time,’ said a spokesman for RR Auction, which is based in Boston, USA.

The auction house added: ‘The lens is one of the largest pieces of space hardware used on the lunar surface to have ever been sold at auction.’

Attached to a Hasselblad camera, the 500mm f/8 Zeiss Tele-Tessar lens was used on four missions to the lunar surface.