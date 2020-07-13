You’re history: historic photo contest now open July 13, 2020

The fourth Historic Photographer of the Year Awards are open for entries on Tuesday, 14th July, and are open to amateur and professional photographers around the world. The awards, according to the organisers, celebrate the very best historic places and cultural sites across the globe, from the most famous national treasures to the most obscure hidden gems (above is Arromanches by Stephane Hurel, overall winner of the 2019 contest).

This year, with varying restrictions in place across the globe, rather than asking entrants to head out and explore, the organisers are instead seeking entries already captured and are keen to discover the very best images that reside in photographers’ archives,” explained a spokesperson.

The 2020 awards will include several specialist categories focusing on crucial periods and regions of history, including the Historic England category and Where History Happened category in association with Sky History.

One of the 2019 runners up, taken by Basshar Tabbah

Entries will be judged on originality, composition and technical proficiency alongside the story behind the submission and its historical impact. This years judges include TV history stalwart Dan Snow, Claudia Kenyatta, Director of Regions for Historic England and Matt Emmett, winner of the 2017 awards.

“Historic Photographer of the Year shines a light on these fascinating locations while also raising the profile of heritage photography and offering a truly international platform for amateur and professional photographers to share their work,” Matt Emmett added.

There is a main overall prize for the winner of £250 along with other category winner prizes, and the closing date is 1.59pm GMT on Sunday 18th October 2020. Full details here.