World Press Photo of the Year 2018 finalists announced

See the six nominated photos in line to take home the coveted prize, consisting of €10,000 and camera equipment from Canon.

Warning: graphic imagery follows

The six finalists for the World Press Photo of the Year 2018 competition have been announced – with two of the six photos taken by Irish photographer Ivor Prickett, with his photos from Mosul.

This year marks the first time that the six nominees for the World Press Photo of the Year has been announced ahead of the ceremony.

The World Press Photo of the Year honours the photographer whose visual creativity and skills made a picture that captures or represents an event or issue of great journalistic importance in the last year. Each nominated photograph, including all singles and stories in seven of the eight contest categories is eligible for the World Press Photo of the Year.

Nominated photos

Nominees for the prize are as follows, in alphabetical order, with their images.

Rohingya Crisis

© Patrick Brown, Australia, Panos Pictures, for Unicef

Boko Haram Strapped Suicide Bombs to Them. Somehow These Teenage Girls Survived – Aisha, age 14.

© Adam Ferguson, Australia, for the New York Times

Witnessing the Immediate Aftermath of an Attack in the Heart of London

© Toby Melville, UK, Reuters

The Battle for Mosul – Lined Up for an Aid Distribution

© Ivor Prickett, Ireland, for the New York Times

The Battle for Mosul – Young Boy is Cared for by Iraqi Special Forces Soldiers

© Ivor Prickett, Ireland, for the New York Times

Venezuela Crisis

© Ronaldo Schemidt, Venezuela, Agence France-Presse

The contest is free to enter and this year drew entries from around the world. 4,548 photographers from 125 countries submitted 73,044 images. The winner will receive a cash prize of €10,000. Additionally, Canon will present the winning photographer with a selection of camera equipment.

