The winners of the fourth annual International Drone Photography contest have been announced, organised and hosted by drone photography sharing site Dronestagram, and in partnership with National Geographic, with winning subjects ranging from vividly coloured fields in Provence to a water lily pond in Vietnam.

Awards were given across a number of categories: Nature, Urban, People and (for the first time in the contest) Creativity.

Check out the winners below.

Nature

Urban

People

Creativity