Winner of 2018 Zeiss Photography Award announced

Belgian photographer Nick Hannes revealed as winner, alongside nine shortlisted photographers

Garden of Delight, a photography series by Belgian photographer Nick Hannes has won the 2018 Zeiss Photography Award, “Seeing Beyond – Untold Stories.”

Nine other photographers were also shortlisted for the award, which is now in its third year. The Zeiss Photography Award is a collaboration between the World Photography Organisation (creators of the Sony World Photography Awards and PHOTOFAIRS) and Zeiss. The award challenges photographers to submit a body of work which addresses a specific selected theme.

Shot over five tips during 2016 and 2017, Hannes’ winning series examines leisure and consumerism in Dubai. Each of the photographs in the series was planned meticulously, with locations ranging from a prototype underwater holiday villa to a subzero bar in a Dubai shopping mall.

Hannes uses his project to explore ideas and themes around globalization and capitalism, to raise questions about sustainability and authenticity.

More than 90,000 entries were submitted to the awards this year, from more than 140 countries. The judges praised Hannes for his project’s unique character and narrative.

Jury member Chris Hudson, Art Director for National Geographic Traveller (UK) said, “The winning series stood out because each image captures a real moment and tells a story of its own. And yet they knit together so well to give an overall sense of what life might be like for locals in the metropolis that is Dubai.”

Hannes, speaking of his success, says, “I am very honoured and grateful to receive this award. ‘Garden of Deligh’ is a self-initiated and self-funded project. I am glad I persevered. This recognition proves that it was worth to keep going and dig deep into my subject.”

As the winner of the Award, Hannes receives €12,000 of Zeiss lenses and €3,000 to cover travel costs for a photography project.

The winning series, as well as all shortlisted photographers will be exhibited at Somerset House, London, as part of the 2018 Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition from April 20 – May 6, 2018.