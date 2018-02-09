Win a Rotolight NEO 2 kit

Now’s your chance to get your hands on one of three NEO 2 LED lighting kits

Amateur Photographer has teamed up with Rotolight to offer you the chance to win one of three fantastic NEO 2 LED lights.

The NEO 2 is a revolutionary new LED light which combines the benefits of using continuous lights with the flexibility of High-Speed Sync (HSS) flash, giving you more power, or the ability to freeze action.

There’s no recycle time up to 1/8000th, which should mean you always get the shot. The NEO 2 is aimed at portrait photographers and videographers on the go, and is lightweight, portable and can be mounted both on or off camera for complete creative control.

A built in Elinchrom Skyport flash receiver delivers ultra-reliable wireless triggering up to 200m away, plus the benefits of remote control for brightness and colour temperature.

85,000 full power flashes

Boasting the best battery life of any speedlight or flash ever made, the NEO 2 can sustain 85,000 full power flashes on a single set of rechargeable AA batteries (compared with just 200 from a typical speedlight).

Other features include electronically adjustable colour temperature in both flash and continous modes, outstanding colour reproduction and True Aperture Dimming.

In our competition, you have the chance to win one of three packages, each worth more than £635. Each bundle includes the NEO 2, a Rotolight HSS transmitter, a belt pouch, a set of batteries, a filter holder, a filter pack, a colour filter pack and a foam grip.

For more information, including full specifications, full details of the prize, and terms and conditions, visit the Amateur Photographer competition website.