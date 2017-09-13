Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 finalists revealed

The shortlisted images for one of the most popular competitions of the photography calendar have just been announced.

The finalists of the 53rd Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 competition have just been announced and it’s an eclectic mix. They showcase everything from a seahorse holding an ear bud to an injured Sumatran tiger cub with an amputated leg.

Judges picked the images from almost 50,000 entries from both professional and amateur photographers across 92 countries. The images are now set to go into the annual exhibition at the Natural History Museum on October 20. The winner will be announced on the October 17, ahead of the opening of the exhibition but we’ve had a sneak peak at some of the images.

Saved but caged

This image is of a Sumatran tiger cub, which had to have its back leg amputated after it was mangled by a snare. Entitled ‘Saved but caged,’ the photo captures the tiger after it had been rescued from rainforest in the Aceh Province on Sumatra, Indonesia.

The snare was likely set by oil-palm plantation workers to catch bushmeat. The cub will now spend its life in a zoo to be looked after.

Steve Winter took the shot, which is a finalist photo in the Wildlife Photojournalist Award: Single Image, with a Canon 5D Mark II and a 24-105mm lens at 58mm.

Sewage surfer

This amazing but uncomfortable shot from Justin Hofman was also taken in Indonesia and it shows how marine plastic is affecting wildlife.

Seahorses hop between floating objects to follow currents but these are generally just pieces of sea debris. Just before this photograph was taken the tide started to come in, bringing with it pieces of plastic and sewage towards the shore. The sewage can even be seen in the background of the image, which is also shortlisted for the Wildlife Photojournalist Award: Single Image.

The image was captured on a Sony Alpha 7R II with a 16-35mm lens.

Bold eagle

Klaus Nigge took this portrait of a bald eagle soaked after days of almost constant rain at Dutch Harbour on the Amaknak Island in Alaska.

As with most great wildlife photographers, the shot took patience. This involved Nigge laying on his belly surrounded by the birds while they learned to trust him. The arresting shot was taken close up and from a low perspective while the bald eagle was picking up scraps.

The image is a finalist in the Animal Portraits category and was taken with a Nikon D200 and a 200-400mm f4 lens with a 1.4x extender.

The competition will reopen for next year’s entries on October 23.

Some of the other finalists in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 competition can be seen below: