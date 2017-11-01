Wikimedia photography competition winners capture UK monuments

Wikimedia has just announced the winners of the Wiki Loves Monuments UK photography competition.

Matthew Hoser beat over 14,000 photographs to take this year’s top UK prize of £250 for his photograph of the derelict West Pier on Brighton’s seafront.

The annual international competition claims to be the world’s largest and it encourages people from around the world to upload images of heritage monuments under Wikimedia Commons.

These images are shared under Open Licenses to allow them to be used to illustrate Wikipedia pages and be republished for free with author attribution.

Second prize went to Paul Stümke for his image of Glenfinnan Viaduct at Loch Shiel and third place went to Oliver Tookey’s photograph of the De La Warr Pavilion Art Deco building on Bexhill seafront.

Another special prize for the best photo from Wales was awarded to to Sterim64 for his photograph of Craig y Môr.

Check out the rest of the winning images from the Wiki Loves Monuments competition in our gallery below.



De La Warr Pavilion Art Deco building

Craig y Môr

Smailholm Tower

Martello tower

Westminster and Big Ben

Perch Rock Lighthouse

Smithfield Market

Balcombe Viaduct

Avebury South West quarter