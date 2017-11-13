UK’s largest camera shop opened by Wex Photo Video

The new flagship store of the recently merged Wex Photographic and Calumet UK, now known as Wex Photo Video, has opened its doors to the public for the first time.

Covering 7,000ft, the store in Whitechapel, London, is the UK’s largest camera shop. It includes features such as a drone flight zone, a permanent photography gallery, theatre zone for live demos and an events space, alongside its retail area.

The team from Calumet’s closed Drummond Street shop has moved to the new location on Commercial Road. Other services include free and impartial advice either in store or over the phone, specialist video stock, equipment available to rent, a repair service for fixing broken kit, a sensor-cleaning service, and the option to buy both new and second-hand gear.

As well as being easily accessible via public transport, the store also has a car park for customers to use,

but you should phone ahead if you would like to book a space.

Wex and Calumet announced their merger earlier this year, and other shops and locations have also been rebranded, including Wex’s Norwich showroom that has been renamed Wex Photo Video; Calumet stores across the UK will be gradually rebranded over the coming year.

There have also been some closure announcements, including the smaller Calumet store on London’s Wardour Street. The company said that it will try and keep job losses to a minimum, but the shop is expected to be closed before Christmas this year.

Continues below…

Wex CEO David Garratt said: “This investment in range and shops illustrates our ongoing promise to help the country’s photographers and videographers fulfil their creative goals.”

Calumet sold branded and own-label digital and analogue photographic and video equipment and had 17 locations across Europe – including six in Germany and eight in the UK.

Wex Photographic, which acquired repair and rental specialist Fixation in 2015, is the UK’s largest online specialist photography retailer. It sells more than 17,000 products on its website and via its 4,300ft² showroom in Norwich.