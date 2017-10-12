Wex Photo Video reveals photography’s therapeutic power

New video project More Than An Image 2017 highlights the power of photography

People come to photography for a variety of reasons, but for many it can be incredibly therapeutic and life affirming, as a new series of video stories from Wex Photo Video confirms.

More Than An Image 2017 begins with the extraordinary stories of photographers, Ian Treherne and Jim Mortram.

Ian has been partially deaf since birth and was diagnosed with a degenerative eye disease aged 15, which will eventually cause him to lose his sight completely. Yet, he still manages to take some very striking portraits.

Meanwhile, Jim Mortram, who has appeared in the pages of Amateur Photographer before, uses photography to explore the lives of people living on the edges of his home town of Dereham in Norfolk.

This follows his own battles with anxiety and depression. Other photographers to be featured in the series include Hannah Laycock, Daniel Regan and Giles Duley, the noted conflict photographer who’s worked with Massive Attack.

The films will be published online each week from Monday 16th October, while an accompanying exhibition of the photographers’ images launches in November.

Watch out for more on this great project soon.