Wex Photo Video announces free two-day London show

A full programme of professional guest speakers, seminars and hands-on opportunities with the latest photography and videography equipment will take place at the end of June.

Taking place on 29th-30th June at the London flagship store in Whitechapel, the new Wex Photo Video Show follows on from the success of the annual London Lens Show.

Expect practical workshops, inspiring expert talks and special guest appearances from some of the most prominent names in photography.

Visitors will able to view and try an extensive range of equipment – with a chance to win a prize bundle worth over £3,500. There will also be exclusive offers and photo opportunities throughout the event.

More than 40 exhibitors will be showcasing products, including Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Sony, Panasonic, Olympus, Hasselblad, DJI, Epson and Zeiss. Accessory manufacturers including Billingham, Lee Filters, Profoto, Lowepro, Wacom and Manfrotto will also be exhibiting.

Experts from Wex Photo Video’s team, as well as specialists from each of the exhibiting companies, will be on hand to provide camera, lens and accessory advice, as well as technical tips and guidance on shooting and recording tips across all levels of experience.

Speaker list

Guest speakers who will be giving talks at the event include world-renowned music photographer Peter Neill, event videographer Jeff Wood, content-production specialist Tom Martin, fashion photographer Andy Hoang and Canon ambassador Simeon Quarrie. More speakers are also expected to be announced over the next few weeks.

Additionally, visitors will also be able to browse the 2018 AOP Student Awards Exhibition, which will be on display at the Wex Photo Video showroom from 6 June until 31 July. The work of 60 finalists is on display in the exhibit, which celebrates the best emerging photography talent in the UK. The categories in this year’s competition are People, Places and Things.

Entrance to the show is free, but attendees should register for seminars and talks to ensure they have a place. As an added bonus, the first 50 visitors each day can collect a special goody bag on arrival, containing a complimentary Wex sensor-clean voucher. See the Wex Photo Video website for a complete exhibition list, the latest programme of events and to register for seminars.