Wex announces the London Lens Show 2017

Wex has announced its second London Lens Show, with the biggest and best of the photographic and pro-video industries - and AP will be there

Exhibitions from Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Sony, Sigma, Olympus, Pentax, Panasonic, Manfrotto, Zeiss and many more

Demonstrations from all the major brands and talks from industry experts, including Philip Bloom and Elishama Udorok, the man behind The Chicken Connoisseur viral series

Touch and try brand new kit, buy gear on the day with exclusive deals, access expert advice and get half-price sensor cleaning from Fixation

Wex Photographic has announced the second annual London Lens Show, taking place on Saturday 6th May at Islington’s Business Design Centre. The show will feature all the greats from across the photographic industry, with the chance to touch and try some brand new glass.

The event will be bigger and better following the success of 2016’s inaugural show. Ambassadors from brands including Canon, Fujifilm, Sony, Panasonic and many more will give seminars offering exclusive insights into their work and the kit they use. There will be practical workshops with the chance to perfect your own techniques, including a portraiture lighting workshop with Sony and a macro session with Wild Arena.

All the major brands will be showcasing new kit and offering technical advice to photographers and videographers of all skill levels. There will be the chance to shop for kit on the day with exclusive discounts and offers, while a dedicated lens-cleaning clinic will be available from Fixation.

Matt Devine, Head of Content at Wex Photographic, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the London Lens Show back for a second year running and plan to build it into a staple event in the UK photographic calendar. The support from across the industry for a dedicated lens event has been excellent, with all major brands and a range of inspiring pros excited to be involved. We are expecting a fantastic turnout and look forward to showing photographers and filmmakers in the capital what Wex has to offer.”

The London Lens Show is being held at the Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, Islington, N1 0QH. Entry is free in advance or £5 on the door. Entrance to seminars is £20. Seminars are as follows:

Photo

Explore the Possibilities with Canon EF Lenses | Canon Explorer Simeon Quarrie

It’s Not about the Camera | Fuji Ambassador Paul Sanders

Always in the Background: the Road to Clint Eastwood | Sony Ambassador Keith Bernstein

Rediscovering Our Forgotten Heritage | Pentax Ambassador Matt Emmett

Video

A Guide to the GH5 for the Advanced User | Panasonic Ambassador Jim Marks

Achieving a Cinematic Look with the Sony E-mount System | Philip Bloom

Creating Viral Videos | Elishama Udorok (The Chicken Connoisseur/The Pengest Munch)

Freedom to Tell Your Story with Canon Cinema EOS | Canon Explorer Simeon Quarrie

For more information or to book tickets, visit www.wex.co.uk/lensshow. We’ll be there on the day, too – make sure you visit the Amateur Photographer stand where we will have the latest issue and fantastic discounts on subscriptions!

