Western Digital unveils innovative storage solutions for photographers

Wireless SSD drive and the world’s smallest 1TB USB flash drive among the new products launched at CES under WD and Sandisk brands

Western Digital has unveiled a range of new products tailored to the photographer who wants to preserve their images on the go.

The My Passport Wireless SSD drive enables users to wirelessly view their stored photos and 4k videos in the field. The drive creates its own 802.11ac WiFi connection for easy connectivity to phones and tablets.

Featuring a built-in SD card reader as well as a USB 3.0 port for connecting USB card readers, images and videos can be transferred at speeds up to 65MB/s at the press of the one-touch copy button. With a battery life of up to 10 hours the My Passport Wireless SSD drive should provide a full day’s use between charges, or you can use the built-in power bank to charge your mobile device. Housed in a rugged protective casing and with RAW file preview support it’s ideal for enthusiast photographers on the go.

The My Passport Wireless SSD is available in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities, with prices ranging from US$229 to $799.

Under their Sandisk brand the company has also launched the Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD which delivers up to 550MB/s read speeds in an IP55 rated, ruggedized, weather resistant housing that’s smaller than a smartphone. Compatible with Windows and Mac via either USB C or USB A, it is backwards as well as forwards compatible and comes in 250GB, 500GB and 1TB capacities from US$99 to $349.99.

Finally the new 256GB SanDisk Ultra Fit™ USB 3.1 Flash Drive is the world’s smallest 256GB flash drive. With a read speed of up to 130MB/s it can copy data at up to 15x faster than a USB 2.0 drive. Compatible with both USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports the drive also comes with SanDisk SecureAccess software that offers 128-bit AES encryption for easy protection of confidential files.