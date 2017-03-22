Weather Photographer of the Year 2017 calls for entries

The Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS) and The Royal Photographic Society (RPS) have launched their second joint photography competition to award the Weather Photographer of the Year 2017

Calling for entries from photographers worldwide, professional or amateur, the RMetS and RPS are looking for the best images depicting weather in its widest sense. This could range from weather phenomena such as clouds, lightning, rain, fog or snow through to the impact of weather on humans, cities and the natural landscape. The competition calls for stunning images, dramatic in what they depict or because of the story they tell of the impact of weather.

Images will be selected by a panel of meteorologists, photographers and photo editors who will look for work that combines photographic skill with meteorological observation – with the overall receiving £500 in cash, and membership to the RPS. In addition, a separate prize-winner, the Young Weather Photographer of the Year 2017, will be selected from entries by those 16 years and under. The winner will also receive membership to the RPS, as well as a GoPro Hero 5 action-cam.

Matt Taylor, BBC weather presenter is confirmed as one of the judges for the contest. He said “Even when we’re forecasting the calmest of weather conditions you can still get immense drama through subtle changes in sky cover and light. I’ll be looking for a photograph that captures the emotions of an ever changing sky”.

The competition is open until 7th June, and the winners and runners-up will be announced at the RMetS Amateur Meteorologists’ Conference later this year.

For more information and to enter, visit www.weather-photo.org.