War photographer legend McCullin awarded honorary doctorate

Acclaimed war photographer Don McCullin said he is thrilled after being awarded an honorary doctorate in recognition of his outstanding contribution to journalism



McCullin – who left school in his early teens – was presented with a degree by Bath Spa University at a graduation ceremony held at Bath Abbey.

Commenting on the award, McCullin said: ‘I am thrilled to be given this honour, as being associated with the City of Bath is particularly moving since the time of my evacuation as a child near here and spending over thirty years living close by.’

He added: ‘It is privilege to be associated with this institution, a centre of learning and artistic inspiration which I appreciate all the more having left school in my early teens.’

Bath Spa University Professor Christina Slade said honorary doctorates are awarded to people ‘whose achievements are an inspiration to our graduating students’.

• A documentary film about Don McCullin is due to be screened at Regent Street Cinema in London next month

[Photo credits: Mile 91/Ben Langdon]