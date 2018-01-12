Voting is open for the 2018 Good Service Awards

Have your say on the best photography retailers by voting in the Amateur Photographer 2018 Good Service Awards

Help us pick the best photographic retailers in the UK by voting in our 2018 Good Service Awards.

You can help us decide where is the best place to buy a camera? Who can provide you with up-to-date and sound advice, who can ensure the best products are always available, and who can do that all at a reasonable price?

Ultimately, those who are found to provide top quality service, price and quality will be presented with Good Service Awards. From this, you can work out where to shop for your photography equipment, as well as discovering where you will be treated as a valued customer.

We believe that when you’re making a big purchasing decision, such as a new camera, the service that you receive is as important as how much it costs you.

Whether that comes in the form of informative buying advice, or for online retailers, quick delivery (and quick action should something go wrong), good service is a precious commodity that should be duly rewarded and shouted from the rooftops.

That’s where the Amateur Photographer Good Service Awards come in, recognising and rewarding retailers that go the extra mile to provide customers with the best possible service.

The closing date to vote in the awards is 31 January 2018, and you can easily and quickly vote for your favourite retailers at this link, where you can also find full terms and conditions.