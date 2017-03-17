Video: Peter Dench on ‘The Dench Dozen’

We speak to photojournalist and Olympus Visionary, Peter Dench, about his new book, The Dench Dozen, which offers an insight into the lives of twelve key British photographers

Dench’s latest book, Great Britons of Photography Vol. 1: The Dench Dozen, is a thoroughly unconventional collection of interviews that finds Dench rubbing shoulders and, more often than not, getting more than a little inebriated, with figures such as Chris Floyd, Anastasia Taylor-Lind, Harry Borden and Martin Parr.

Britain is home to a plethora of distinct and successful photographers and it was with this in mind that Dench wanted to do something to start cataloguing these individuals. In the beginning, the book was an idea that had yet to reveal itself. These encounters with Dench’s fellow photographers were more an attempt by Peter to learn more about the people behind the images. It was only later, as the interviews began to build up, that the idea of book revealed itself.

Peter Dench is a photojournalist with over 20 years of experience in the advertising, editorial, corporate, reportage fields of photography. He has published several books and has won multiple awards. To see more of his work visit www.peterdench.com

Great Britons of Photography Vol.1: The Dench Dozen

Published by Hungry Eye, Price £50, 160 pages, Hardback

ISBN 978-0-9926405-2-1