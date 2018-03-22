Venus Optics announces Laowa 9mm f/2.8 Zero-D lens

The world’s widest rectilinear f/2.8 lens for mirrorless APS-C cameras has been announced in the form of the Laowa 9mm f/2.8 Zero-D lens.

Third in the line-up of Laowa “Zero-D” lenses, the 9mm f/2.8 Zero-D shares the same excellent control of the optical distortion often found with ultra wide-angle lenses.

Weighing in at just 215g and being only 53mm long, the compact and light lens comprises of 15 elements in 10 groups with two aspherical elements and three extra-low dispersion elements. According to Laowa, this optical design successfully minimises both distortion and chromatic aberrations, while managing to also deliver a superb optical performance from corner to corner.

Giving a 35mm equivalent focal length of around 13mm (113 degree angle of view), and having a fast maximum aperture of f/2.8, the lens is targeted towards astro-photographers, landscape photographers and low-light photographers.

Features

Other features include a 7-blade aperture system, a 12cm minimum focusing distance and a maximum magnification of 1:7.5. A 49mm filter thread is also included for the addition of screw-in filters.

Similar in optical design to the existing Laowa 7.5mm f/2 lens for Micro Four Thirds and 15mm f/2 Zero D for Sony full-frame mirrorless. However, by limiting the maximum aperture to f/2.8, Venus Optics has made a lens that’s almost as small as its Micro Four Thirds sibling.

Available to buy in Canon EF-M, Sony E and Fuji X mounts, the Laowa 9mm f/2.8 Zero-D lens is expected to start shipping from early April, a retail price of around £499 is expected.