Vanguard unveiling travel tripods at virtual Photography Show August 27, 2020

Vanguard has announced a new range of VEO 3GO travel tripods. The new range include models that fold down to 33cm and weigh as little as 820g, through to models that extend to 166.5cm and can handle a 10kg payload. Each model includes an an Arca compatible ball head, twist locks for quicker set-up and easier cleaning, three easy set leg angles (21°, 50° & 80°) and a reversible central column for macro (all but the 20mm models also include a Low Angle Adaptor). There is also smartphone capability (shown), which enables the tripods to be converted to a vlogging/selfie stick. Prices start £109.99 and models are available in a choice of aluminium or carbon fibre.

The new range will be formally launched at The Photography Show at 1pm on Sunday, 20th September, where Vanguard be running a Facebook Live session to explain the product and answer any questions. Full details on the company’s Facebook page.