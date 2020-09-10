Used specialist MPB ranks high in Sunday Times tech list September 10, 2020

Used camera and lens specialist MPB has been recognised in The Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100 for the third time. The league table, which ranks Britain’s private technology, media and telecoms companies by sales growth, put MPB as the highest placed company in the photography industry and 95th on the list overall. Over the past three years MPB, has achieved annual sales growth of 50%, bringing its sales to £44.2million – and making it one of the most profitable companies featured in the Sunday Times list.

“The photography industry offers one of the greatest opportunities for a sustainable circular economy and at MPB we’ve been propagating that model since we began in 2011,” said founder and CEO, Matt Barker (above). Headquartered in Brighton, MPB also has operations in Brooklyn, New York, and will open a new operation in Berlin by the end of this year. See here for more on the cameras recently inducted to its Hall of Fame.